Nokia XR20 5G Receives June Security Update 2022 With Android 12

The Nokia XR20 5G smartphone, which was previously updated to Android 12, has gotten a fresh update with the June security patch and is now available in a number of markets. The scope, involved markets, and update history are all detailed here.

The update is available in the markets of India, Germany, Egypt, France, and the United Kingdom.

The Nokia XR20 5G upgrade weighs in around 82.25 MB. Android 12 now has V2.410 as its build number. This update will be offered to you automatically, or you may manually check for it by navigating to Settings, typing “system updates,” and clicking “Check Now.”

New Android 12 Build and the June 2022 Android security update are coming to the Nokia XR20 5G. Each new release has “increased system stability” and “UI improvements” included in the changelog. According to Google’s security bulletin website, this is what the June update fixes.

July 2022 Android Security Bulletin

The Android Security Bulletin for July 2022 has been posted by Google, including new fixes for carriers and device manufacturers to implement.

Although Google releases monthly Android security patches, it is the responsibility of individual telcos and/or device makers to provide these updates to their customers. Depending on the partner, the availability of the patches may vary. Information on known security flaws in Android devices may be found in the Android Security Bulletin. These problems are resolved in all security patch levels starting at 05-07-2022.

The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges needed. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed.

There is an over-the-air (OTA) security upgrade for Google devices that was provided with the advisory. Additionally, firmware images for Google devices have been made available on the Google Developers site. All of these problems have been patched as of July 5, 2022 or later.