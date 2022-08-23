Behold the Official Release Date Trailer for “Wanted: Dead”

If you are a fan of Ninja Gaiden and third-person shooter games, the chances are great that you’ll like what Wanted: Dead has to offer as well. The latter title represents the name of an upcoming game developed by Soleil Ltd and published by 110 Industries.

Ironically enough, Wanted: Dead lands next year on Valentine’s Day, although it seems to be pretty far away from a recipe such as sugar, spice, and everything nice. The compatible platforms will be PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Feel free to watch the release date trailer for “Wanted: Dead”:

Here’s what the Steam page tells us about the upcoming game:

“Wanted: Dead is a new hybrid slasher/shooter from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The game follows a week in life of the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy. Play as Lt. Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong cop, and plow through mercenaries, gang members and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure.”

Unsurprisingly, Wanted: Dead has been described by the developers as showing frequent violence and gore, as well as dismemberment.

Surprisingly or not, running the game on a PC won’t require a pretty powerful configuration. You’ll need at least 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5-2500k chipset, a graphics card such as NVIDIA GTX760, and 40GB of available space on the storage drive.

If we’re talking about the recommended configuration, that’s where things become a little complicated. The game requires a graphics card such as NVIDIA GTX1060 (6GB).

Here’s a fact that cannot leave anybody speechless: you need to have at least Windows 10 or Windows 11 installed on your PC in order to run Wanted: Dead.