Behold the World Gameplay Reveal Trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II doesn’t tell you much yet, it will soon do! Call of Duty never gets old, that’s for sure! Infinity Ward is working on a new game in the series, which is entitled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Judging by the new trailer, we have all the reasons to expect that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will not disappoint. The graphics look flawless, and the gameplay seems like it constantly has an ace up its sleeve!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comes out on October 28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released near Halloween: October 28. That means that if you’re a fan, you still have a lot of time to reload those guns and train your in-game shooting skills to make sure that you’re ready for the real deal in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II!

No more time to waste. Go ahead and see the new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II:

If you’re already eager to get your hands on the game after what you’ve seen in the trailer, you can pre-order it from the official website. That’s also the source that suggests the platforms where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II should be available on: PC and the usual PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Most likely and more precisely, those consoles will be PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The first Call of Duty game was released almost two decades ago, in 2003. Since that time, other 18 games in the series were published.

Will you be willing to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Do you consider pre-ordering the game? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!