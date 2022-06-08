Sonic Origins: Fresh Trailer Showcases the Best Moments in Sonic Games

Sonic, perhaps the world’s most beloved hedgehog, is back in business in a new trailer that showcases the most iconic moments of the character’s video games! There’s a total of 31 main Sonic games without counting the spinoffs.

The Sonic series debuted along with the 1991 game “Sonic the Hedgehog.” That game can now be played on a multitude of platforms: PC, Android, Nintendo Switch, iPhones, Apple TV, PlayStation 3, Linux, and more. You can also run the game on “ancient” consoles such as Sega Genesis, Sega Mark III, Game Boy Advance, Dreamcast, Wii, Sega Saturn, and more.

Sonic Origins arrives on June 23

Sega presented a new Sonic Origins trailer during the Sonic Central live stream, and we must say that many nostalgic folks will relive some unforgettable moments.

It’s amazing how in just a day, the video generated over half a million views.

Sonic Origins is a bundle of remastered games of the legendary series: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, as well as Sonic CD.

Sonic CD had its initial release date in 1993, but it was remade afterward. Here’s how Sega describes it:

At the end of a long adventure, Sonic travels to the distant shores of Never Lake for the once-a-year appearance of Little Planet – a mysterious world where it is said that past, present, and future collide through the power of the Time Stones that lie hidden within it.

Sonic Origins will be available for PC and the usual consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

How about you? Which one is your favorite Sonic game? If you’re a fan of the series, surely you have at least one game that has caught your attention more than others! Don’t be shy! The comment section is waiting for you!