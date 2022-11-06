Best Alternatives to Wcostream for Watching Anime Online

Wcostream is a very useful website that people like to use for watching various anime online. For instance, the website contains a lot of Dragon Ball-related content, meaning one of the most popular anime franchises of all time. You can find both the anime series itself and related movies.

Let’s admit that not everybody speaks Japanese. Wcostream has a nice solution for those people, as it has lots of content translated into English. You are even free to choose between the subbed or dubbed version of the translation, depending on what suits you best and how you like it!

But the world doesn’t end with Wcostream, regardless of how great the website might be! Let’s take into account some nice alternatives:

Crunchyroll

You can find a lot of entertaining content on Crunchyroll, not just anime. This is also the place where you can find games, manga, and other types of content that people like.

Speaking of Dragon Ball, Crunchyroll is the place where you can find all episodes of Dragon Ball Super, the famous anime that ended back in March 2018.

AnimeFreak

You can also give AnimeFreak a try, as this website contains a lot of dubbed material. You can use it to watch high-quality shows from series such as Naruto, One Piece, and much more.

However, users of AnimeFreak sometimes experience server issues, leading to the website shutting down temporarily.

GoGoAnime.com

Gogoanime.com is a website for watching your favorite anime online and at no cost. You can find popular shows that are also translated into English via subs or even dubs. For instance, you can find tons of Dragon Ball-related content, from movies to anime.

