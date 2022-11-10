Stranger Things Has One Big Thing In Common With Game Of Thrones – Here’s What

The fourth season of Stranger Things was when we were first introduced to Dmitri, also known as Enzo. Throughout the course of the season, Hopper receives assistance from this endearing and affable Russian prison officer. The majority of fans agreed that witnessing Enzo on television was a highlight of their experience; yet, some viewers may be mystified as to why the actor playing this role seemed so familiar.

Enzo, who is currently incarcerated alongside Hopper, makes an effort to get free of the shadowy figure of the American. Enzo did all in his power to bribe another Russian guard so that he could become a member of the gang, but his efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Therefore, in the end, Hopper and Enzo are not given any other option but to engage in combat with the Demogorgon, the beast from the Upside Down that Russian authorities utilize as a form of entertainment. Joyce and Murray were able to successfully deceive the Russians into breaking into the prison, which allowed them to assist Enzo and Hopper in their fight against the creature from the Upside Down.

Game of Thrones character

In the fourth season of Stranger Things, Thomas Wlaschiha plays the part of either Enzo or Dmitri. We are able to recognize the actor because we have seen him perform a significant role in the HBO series Game of Thrones. In numerous seasons of Game of Thrones, the German actor played the role of Jaqen H’ghar. A member of the Faceless Men, Jaqen was the one who mentored Arya on her path to becoming a ruthless assassin. The performance that Wlaschiha gave on the HBO show was praised by millions of viewers all over the world; hence, the appearance of the actor in Stranger Things came as a complete shock to everyone.