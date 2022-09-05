Biomutant: Watch Gameplay Footage for PS5

We’re only a day away until Biomutant hits the gaming scene. The new open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG arrives on PlayStation 5 consoles tomorrow, September 6.

The PS5 version of the game will feature a few important aspects, such as faster loading times, Activity Card support, HDR, and DualSense.

Those who will be playing Biomutant on PS5 consoles will have the chance to choose from one of three different modes: Quality Mode (native 4K at stable 30FPS), Performance Mode (Native 1440p at stable 60FPS), and Quality Unleashed (Native 4K at up to 60FPS).

Luckily for anyone who’s a fan of the game, the PS5 gameplay footage is already available, and it is free to watch below:

Biomutant features a unique martial arts-styled combat system that allows the player to create a mixture between shooting, melee, as well as mutant ability action.

The plot goes like this: the land is getting ruined by a plague, and the Tree-of-Life is suffering as well. Your mission in the game is to explore a difficult world while trying to save it.

Here’s what else the game’s official Steam page tells us:

“You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to mutations like the Turtleform and Mucus Bubble, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more.”

The game is loaded with action, danger, and a lot of fantastic creatures, so there’s no use thinking that you might ever get bored while playing it!

You can also grab Biomutant from Steam for a pretty decent price for what the game has to offer: 59.99 euros.