Possible Google Pixel 7 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online

Google surely won’t stop with the Pixel series of smartphones anytime soon. A new lineup is in the works, which is known as Pixel 7. We have a new strong indicator that the launch date for Google’s new Pixel phone is close.

Gadgetfull BD, meaning a technology shop from Bangladesh, posted on Facebook what appears to be an unboxing video of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro phone by Google.

Judging by what Google has revealed so far, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be capable of more personalized and helpful features for videos, photos, and more. This shall be possible thanks to the implementation of the next-generation Tensor processor built by Google.

If we take a look at the specs for the previous Pixel 6 Pro that came out last year in October, we realize that its successor has to be anything better. Pixel 6 Pro comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, a large LTPO AMOLED display of 6.71 inches that has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a main camera setup of 50MP, just to say the least.

Android 13 is the latest version of Google’s operating system for smartphones, and you’ll most likely find it on the new Pixel 7 Pro as soon as you take the phone out of its box. The previous Pixel 6 Pro came with Android 12 out of the box, and the update to Android 13 is like a walk in the park.

If what leakster Jon Prossor claims is true, Google will release both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models on October 13. That means a bit more than a month more to wait.

Don’t expect the Pixel 7 Pro to be cheap, however. The 128GB version will cost about 900 bucks, the 256GB version will cost $1,000, and you’ll need to pay $1,100 if you want the variant with 512GB of storage.