Bitdefender Central 3.1.10.85 APK Brings the Dark Mode

Bitdefender is known as one of the best and most secure antivirus apps out there, and you can use it on a multitude of devices, including smartphones. With a single Bitdefender Total Security subscription that costs only 34.99 euros per year, you can protect up to 5 devices.

Bitdefender Central is an app that you can use for managing the security of your devices, and it also works on Android phones. Version 3.1.10.85 of the app is now available, and you already have the chance to download and install it.

Dark mode becomes available

A lot of apps out there also feature a dark mode, and it was only a matter of time until Bitdefender Central would follow suit. Dark mode implemented for an app saves battery life, relaxes the eyes, and more. There are many benefits, and now it’s time for Bitdefender Central to embrace a dark mode as well, along with the new 3.1.10.85 update.

The minimum accepted version for the new update is Android 5, which means that pretty much anybody will get to install the new Bitdefender Central version.

Here’s how the Google Play Store describes the app:

“Bitdefender Central places your local and network cybersecurity at your fingertips. Use it to control security for all your Bitdefender-protected devices, and to set up and manage Bitdefender BOX, the revolutionary smart home hub that secures your entire Wi-Fi network.”

Here’s a list of things that you can do with Bitdefender Central:

Installing Bitdefender protection on each of your devices

Getting notified when the antivirus detects a threat

Getting quick access to the activity dashboard

Protecting your children while they go online

Cleaning, scanning, and optimizing your devices remotely

Receiving security updates for each of your devices as soon as they become available

Feel free to share with us your own experience while using Bitdefender Central!