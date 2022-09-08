Microsoft OneNote: Save Notes 16.0.15601.20052 APK Becomes Available

Microsoft’s OneNote app has helped many people remain organized with their work. Not everybody knows that you can also use the software from an Android phone, but you know what they say that the tech world is always capable of surprising us all.

The 16.0.15601.20052 update for Microsoft OneNote is now available, and you can grab it in either one of three download variants. All three options consist of simple APK files, so there’s no bundle included.

At least Android 9 is required

The new Microsoft OneNote: Save Notes 16.0.15601.20052 won’t work on your device unless you have at least Android 9 or a later version of Google’s OS installed.

There’s no change log available, which means that the new update most probably only brings bug fixes and a few minor improvements.

Instead, we do know that the app gets regularly updated “with great new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.”

According to the Google Play Store, here’s a relevant description for Microsoft OneNote:

“Organize your thoughts, discoveries, and ideas and simplify planning important moments in your life with your digital notepad. Take notes on your phone and sync them across all your devices with Microsoft OneNote. With OneNote, you can plan a big event, seize a moment of inspiration to create something new, and track your list of errands that are too important to forget. Take notes, write memos and make a digital sketchbook right on your phone. Capture pictures and add images to your notes.”

Feel free to leave us your own opinion about the new Microsoft OneNote: Save Notes 16.0.15601.20052 APK!