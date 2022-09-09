Netflix 8.40.0 build 3 50270 beta APK Becomes Available

Netflix is once again bringing good news for the multitude of folks who are passionate about watching movies and TV shows on their smartphones. The Android app has been updated to version 8.40.0 build 3 50270 beta, and downloading it is like a walk in the park!

Netflix 8.40.0 build 3 50270 beta is available in two download variants, and it’s up to you to decide which one you want the most. There’s a simple APK file and also an APK bundle of 29 splits. Both of them work on any Android version released in recent years, so there’s no need to worry about compatibility issues! You need at least Android 7, to be more precise!

What’s new

The new update claims to bring “the best experience for enjoying recent hits and timeless classics,” whatever that means. The presentation indeed sounds exciting and compelling, so who are we to contradict?

The Netflix app has been downloaded over 1 billion times from the Google Play Store, and the download size is only 25MB. As for the download size of the update, there’s no use worrying that you won’t have enough space on your device nor that you’ll need to delete many files. The simple APK version requires 97.62MB, while the bundle is much less pretentious, demanding almost 38MB of space.

Here’s how the description for the Netflix app sounds on Google Play:

“Looking for the most talked about TV shows and movies from the around the world? They’re all on Netflix. We’ve got award-winning series, movies, documentaries, and stand-up specials. And with the mobile app, you get Netflix while you travel, commute, or just take a break.”

Feel free to grab the new Netflix 8.40.0 build 3 50270 beta APK and tell us what you think!