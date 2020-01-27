Brave Browser 1.5.3 Update – Chromium 79 and Slicker Animations

Security should be everyone’s top priority when surfing the web and there is no doubt about that! This is why you might want to consider giving Brave Browser a try. If you are not familiar with this app, then all you need to know is that this is a super-fast mobile browser that puts emphasis on user security. You will never have to worry about your data being intercepted by any third-parties or about accidentally running into malware.

Brave Browser 1.5.3 Update

Brave Browser has made a name for itself in the Android community by providing users with top-notch security. However, this is not the best thing about the app. What truly makes Brave Browser stand out from all other similar apps is the fact that it benefits from a constant stream of updates. In fact, a new update which sports the 1.5.3 version number has started rolling out today.

The new update has been released via over the air channels and we are advising all Brave Browser users to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can access it as soon as possible. Now, let’ see what are the improvements that the new update brings.

What’s New?

The new update for Brave Browser is upgrading the software to Chromium 79. This means that the browser will run faster than usual. To make things even better, the update is also introducing a handful of software tweaks that are speeding up the animations and improving stability.

Top Features

Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning-fast web browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing without popups (pop up blocker), ads, malware and other annoyances.

Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. You get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for private browsing.

Battery & Data Saver

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.