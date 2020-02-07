Brave Browser 1.5.4 Update – Polishing the UI and Adding Bug Fixes

Brave Browser is renowned in the Android community for the high level of security and user privacy that it offers. However, that’s not all! Brave Browser also provides users with a fast web surfing experience and access to a plethora of useful features.

Nonetheless, Brave Browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update that sports the 1.5.4 version number. Therefore, today we are going to check out the browser’s latest update and also take a look at the top features that it offers.

Brave Browser 1.5.4 Update

The latest update for Brave Browser is available to download via over the air channels and it sports the 1.5.4 version number. We are advising all Brave Browser fans to download the update as soon as possible because it focuses on enhancing the overall software performances of the browser.

According to the patch notes, the new update introduces small improvements to the user interface for more “polish” and also a handful of bug fixes.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out Brave Browser’s latest update, let’s go ahead and see what are the best features that the browser has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and private search without popups (pop up blocker), ads, malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for private browsing.

🔋 Battery & Data Saver

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking and incognito private tabs.