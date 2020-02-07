Instagram is Now Showing You Who to Unfollow

Instagram is one of the world’s most popular social media apps with more than one billion active users. What makes Instagram stand out is the fact that it focuses only on photo and video sharing, unlike Facebook where people are using the platform to talk about their religious and political views. This is why almost all young people are choosing Instagram over other apps. However, this is not the only thing that makes Instagram amazing. The app is also updated on a regular basis with improvements.

The developers who are in charge of Instagram are always looking for new ways to improve the user experience that the social media app offers and they are doing this by rolling out updates. With that said, a brand-new update has started rolling out earlier today and it introduces a rather unusual feature.

The App Now Provides an “Unfollow” List

Most Instagram updates introduce new filters and bug fixes, but this is not the case for the latest one. Instead of focusing on performances, the update aims to make it easier for users to “clean up” their newsfeed.

Instagram now gives users a list that shows them the people who they interact with the least. Therefore, users will now be able to unfollow the people that they do not really like.

Instagram Speaks Out

“Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change,” said Instagram’s spokesperson.

“Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests,” added the spokesperson.