Telegram 7.3.0 Update – New Photo Edit Tools and microSD Support on Android

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to chatting apps, the most important feature that you need to look for is user security. You want to make sure that your private conversations will not be leaked and that third-parties have no way to intercept the files you share via the app. This is why Telegram is now one of the world’s most popular apps with millions of active daily users.

The reason why Telegram is making headlines on our website today is because the chatting app has just received a new update. the update sports the 7.3.0 version number and it’s not a regular release. We are saying that because the update comes with a bundle of new features and improvements.

Telegram 7.3.0 Update

As previously noted, Telegram’s latest update sports the 7.3.0 version number and it is now available to download. If you are wondering how to access the new update, you should be pleased to know that it is an OTA (over the air) release. This means the only requirement to access the update and improvements that it brings is to have access toa stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

The question that all Telegram fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The update comes with many improvements that are taking its performances on Android to the next level. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.