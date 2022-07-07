Brave Private Web Browser 1.40.113 APK Brings Improvements

The developers from Brave Software boast about their Brave browser being the fastest web navigator for Android phones. While we prefer to sit tight and not necessarily give them credit for the claim, we do admit that Brave is among the best browsers available for Android phones.

The Brave Private Web Browser 1.40.113 update is now up for grabs via APKMirror, and it’s available in multiple download variants. You can choose to download a simple APK file or an APK bundle. For most of the download options, you’ll need to have a device that runs on at least Android 7. But for two of the download options, one APK file and a bundle, it will be enough even if your gadget runs on Android 6.

What’s new in Brave Private Web Browser 1.40.113 APK

The Brave News has been going through some interesting changes that you can see while accessing the 1.40.113 APK of the Brave browser. There are some improvements in Brave News that you will surely like to see once you access the area. But that’s not all when it comes to the improvements that the 1.40.113 update brings!

You’ll also get:

the upgrade to Chromium 103

Mobile DApp Support added to Brave Wallet for Ethereum and EVM-Chains.

An option added to hide top sites from the front screen and the new tab page.

There are four download options featuring the armeabi-v7a architecture, two that were built on the x86 architecture, three running on the arm64-v8a + armeabi-v7a architecture, as well as two available for the x86 + x86_64 architecture.

Here’s how Apple’s App Store presents the Brave browser:

“With over 50 million users, Brave Browser is a lightning fast, safe and private web browser that prevents you from being tracked by ads. Now with Firewall + VPN, Brave Playlist and night mode!”

Are you happy about what the new 1.40.113 update brings?