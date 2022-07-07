Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division is Gettting a Mobile Game

If you haven’t heard about The Division Resurgence before, there’s no need to worry. You’ll hear more and more about it soon enough! It’s the name of the first mobile game that will arrive soon for Tom Clancy’s The Division series of those from Ubisoft.

The Division Resurgence is coming for both Android and iOS devices. There’s no release date available yet, although we still know from the trailer that the game is “coming soon.”

Feel free to watch the official reveal trailer for The Division Resurgence, as released by Ubisoft itself:

The French developer also describes the upcoming mobile game as follows:

“The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play third-person shooter RPG that features a whole new and independent campaign from Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, offering a new perspective on key story events. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis America where a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the government. As an agent of the “Strategic Homeland Division” your mission is to restore peace, to protect civilians against hostile factions, and to help them build a better future.​”

More and more top-class games coming for smartphones represents a great idea not only for those who like to play them on those little gadgets themselves. Mobile gaming is also suitable if you don’t have a console or a powerful gaming rig at home but you have, instead, a powerful phone. That’s the case for many gamers nowadays since smartphones are more popular than the ‘big computers’ such as laptops and desktop PCs. This means that you are free to connect a controller to that phone in order to get a much better gaming experience that can even rival the one you would get on a real console!