MultiVersus Adds Rick and Morty & LeBron James To The Roster

Next week, the legendary American basketball player LeBron James will make his debut in MultiVersus as a playable combatant. Rick and Morty, the protagonists of the game’s namesake cartoon, will follow shortly after.

Earlier today, the news that may raise eyebrows was first shared on the official MultiVersus Twitter account. James, who is referred to in-game as simply LeBron, will make his debut on Tuesday, July 26, with the actor John Bentley providing his voice rather than the player himself.

What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They're both joining #MultiVersus! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XHYAWPijhy — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022

We do not have a lot of information regarding Rick and Morty at this time, but a subsequent tweet has verified that LeBron James is one of the Bruiser-type characters in the MultiVersus. This places him in the same category as characters like Batman, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and other bulky combatants. He has the ability to generate and toss basketballs, as is clear, or to sweep the ball between his ankles, and he may thwart assaults by making a fence to deflect projectiles or crashing the ball on the ground at close range to heel opponents.

You’re not the only one who may be taken aback to witness a real-life basketball player squaring off against animated characters and comic book heroes in a game of hoops. However, contrary to popular belief, this is not the first time that we have heard of LeBron James in MultiVersus, nor is it the first time that he has appeared in a video game. James had previously appeared in a crossover between Fortnite earlier this year, a source that is becoming more reliable indicated that LeBron James will be heading to Warner Bros.’ diverse combatant with Ted Lasso from the namesake football comedy series. Additionally, Rick and Morty, and also Gizmo from Gremlins, were both cited by the same source. So far, only LeBron has been confirmed for MultiVersus, however at this point, it’s getting tougher to predict who won’t be participating in the event.