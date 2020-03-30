Brawl Stars 26.170 Update -New Brawler (Jacky) and Lots of Gameplay Changes

The key component to a fun mobile game is the fun features that the gameplay has to offer and Brawl Stars is the perfect example of that. Brawl Stars is a highly popular game available for iOS and Android. What makes this mobile game stand out is the fact that it gives players access to tens of features that make it fun and exciting for them to play the game.
Since Brawl Stars is played by millions of people from all over the world, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the developers of the mobile game are constantly releasing new updates. In fact, a brand-new update has been released and it comes with lots of new features.
Brawl Stars 26.170 Update
If you enjoy playing Brawl Stars on your smartphone, then we have some amazing news to share with you. A new update that sports the 26.170 version number has been released via OTA (over the air) channels. This is a high-priority release and we are advising all Brawl Stars fans to download it as soon as possible.
Patch Notes
Now that we have presented the latest update for Brawl Stars, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes so that fans of the mobile game know exactly what’s coming their way.
New Brawler!
- Main Attack – Groundbreaker: Jacky hops on her Jackhammer to shake the ground all around. Enemies caught too close will get a pounding!
- Super Ability – Holey Moley! Jacky drills a hole in the ground, pulling in foes. She is partially shielded during her Super.
- Gadget – Speed boost: Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves faster!
- Star Power 1: Reflects damage received back to enemies who are close to Jacky
- Star Power 2: Passively reduces all incoming damage
New Skins!
- Darryl Rework
- Mascot Darryl – 80 Gems
- PSG Shelly – 80 Gems
- Dark Bunny Penny – 10 000 Star Points
- College EMZ – 500 Star Points
April Skins!
- Coach Dynamike – 150 Gems
- Tanuki Jessie – 150 Gems
- Horus Bo – 150 Gems
PSG Cup! Mar 19: Play this new challenge for rewards, glory, AND if you manage to get 9 wins, you’ll unlock PSG Shelly before anyone else!
- This challenge will be available at 800+ total trophies and include Super Stadium, Pinball Dreams, and Galaxy Arena Brawl Ball maps.
Gadgets!! Each Brawler now has a unique gadget that unlocks an activated ability for the Brawler
- Gadgets are found in Brawl Boxes and in the shop at Power Level 7 for each Brawler
- Damage dealing gadgets do not charge Super (similar to Star Powers)
- Power Play will not require gadgets to play
- Friendly rooms have a setting to disable gadget use in the match
The Underdog System! This matchmaking improvement helps games with uneven Trophy amounts between teams.
- Only in 3v3 modes and does not affect Solo/Duo showdown
- Provides a bonus to gained trophies or a reduction to lost trophies when triggered
- Status is shown when entering the match and also after the match
- Underdog status is triggered when either of the two following conditions are met:
- Player is matched with two other players who are playing together in a team and have a 200 trophy difference between them in their Brawler scores
- Player is matched against an enemy team whose average Brawler trophies is 200+ trophies higher than the player’s team
- Underdog bonus is not available when using Play Again
Event Rotation Changes
- New and some returning maps have been added and the worst performing maps have been removed
- Tickets have been removed from Brawl Boxes and the shop. In the next update, tickets will be removed completely. Use them while you can!
- Increased the number of free tickets given in Robo Rumble and Big Game from 2 to 5
Supercell ID
- SCID Friends support added in certain countries
Other
- Safe Play – With safe accounts for younger players, we’re now offering Brawl Stars to players under the age of 13
- Added 120Hz battle frame rate entries for more Asus ROG Phone II variants
Bug Fixes
- Brawl Ball: On the ground effects such as Barley’s Super no longer deal damage after a goal is scored (the visual effect still remains)
- Mortis: Fixed a bug which allowed Mortis to dash inside walls
- 8-BIT: Fixed a bug which prevented 8-BIT from using main attack instantly after respawn in Solo Showdown
Balance Changes!
Carl
- Tailspin damage reduced from 400 to 360 per swing
Max
- Decreased Health from 3500 to 3400
- Decreased Run n’ Gun efficiency by 17%
Mr. P
- Increased Porter spawn delay from 2 seconds to 4 seconds
Sandy
- Reduced Main Attack damage from 900 to 840
- Reduced Rude Sands damage from 120 to 100
GADGETS
- Rosa – Rosa fertilizes the ground around her and bushes instantly grow to provide great cover.
- Crow – Crow gets a shield of 60% of incoming damage for 3 seconds.
- Brock – Brock blasts the ground below him and propels himself into the air. The explosion deals 500 damage to nearby enemies.
- Dynamike – Dynamike spins furiously and throws multiple sticks of dynamite around himself. Each dynamite deals 700 damage to enemies.
- Penny – Penny blows up her cannon, creating a powerful explosion that crumbles walls and deals 1500 damage to nearby enemies.
- 8-Bit – 8-Bit instantly teleports to his Damage Booster, which is then destroyed.
- Tick – Tick makes a quick dash, leaving a single mine on the ground
- Pam – Pam momentarily triggers her healing turret to create a single healing burst that revitalizes herself and nearby allies for 1200 health.
- Bo – Bo drops a totem that recharges his and any allies’ Supers within the area of effect.
- Rico – Rico blasts waves of bouncy bullets in all directions.
- Nita – Nita commands her bear to slam the ground, stunning all enemies within its reach.
- Carl – Carl drops a trail of hot rocks behind his cart that inflict damage to enemies that they touch. Dealing 300 damage per second.
- Max – Max dashes forward and becomes immune to all damage from enemies while dashing.
- Darryl – Darryl spins around and sprays a barrage of shots in all directions.
- Barley – Barley drops a sticky concoction that leaves a puddle, slowing down all enemies that make contact with it.
- Frank – Frank is able to disrupt being stunned and momentarily becomes immune to any stuns, slows and knockbacks.
- Primo – El Primo grabs the closest enemy within his reach and flips them like a pancake over his broad shoulders.
- Bull – Bull instantly rejuvenates himself for 1500 health.
- Jessie – Jessie triggers a shockwave from her turret, slowing all enemies within its area of effect.
- Mortis – Mortis spins his shovel, hitting all enemies around himself for 1300 damage.
- Tara – Tara and her allies are able to see all enemies, even inside bushes, for 5 seconds.
- Spike – Spike shoots 3 waves of needles in all directions, dealing 520 damage per hit.
- Gene – All enemies close to Gene are instantly pushed back. Gene also restores 1000 health.
- Poco – Poco and all nearby allies heal 500 health per second for 5 seconds.
- Jacky – Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves 38% faster for 3 seconds.
- Piper – Piper fires off 4 quick shots at the closest enemy. Each shot dealing 400 damage.
- P – Mr. P buffs his current porter by increasing its damage by 150 and health by 1000.
- Bea – Bea drops honey pot that slows down any enemies that get too close.
- Shelly – Shelly dashes forward with the help of a hook and line.
- Colt – Colt instantly reloads 2 bullets into his revolvers.
- EMZ – EMZ pushes back all enemies around her while also dealing 500 damage.
- Bibi – Bibi heals 600 health per second for 4 seconds.
- Leon – Leon creates an illusion of himself to confuse his enemies.
- Sandy – Sandy falls asleep for 2 seconds and his health is fully restored.