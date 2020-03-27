UC Browser Turbo 1.8.9.900 Update for Android – Enhanced download performance

UC Browser is one of the world’s most popular mobile browsers and if you enjoy using it to surf the web, then you are going to love UC Browser Turbo. This is an enhanced version of the mobile browser that focuses on delivering faster performances and access to more features than the standard version. To make things even better, UC Browser Turbo is updated on a weekly basis with improvements.

UC Browser Turbo 1.8.9.900 Update

As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of UC Browser Turbo are constantly rolling out new updates that introduce improvements and software tweaks. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that a brand-new update which sports the 1.8.9.900 version number is now available for download.

The new update has been released via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that all UC Browser Turbo fans are eligible to download it today. The only requirement to access the new update is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

UC Browser Turbo fans should be pleased to know that the update comes with a bunch of high-priority improvements. In fact, let’s check out the patch notes listed by the developers so that all UC Browser Turbo fans know what’s coming their way.

Enhanced video playback in the background.

Enhanced download performance, fixes issues that double-file name when downloading from Google Drive and so on.

Fixes issue that screenshot can’t be taken in incognito mode.

New UC News website on the Homepage (only available for Indian and Indonesian users).

The APK Alternative

The last thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).