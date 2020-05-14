Brawl Stars 27.269 Update – New Maps, Skins, Rewards and Much More!

Supercell is the most successful mobile game developer with titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale under its belt. The latest game that Supercell released for Android and iOS is called Brawl Stars and considering that the developer already has the “recipe for success” from its previous titles, then it should come as no surprise to find out that Supercell is super popular.

The reason why Supercell’s games are so popular is that they offer a fun and exciting gameplay experience. You will never get bored while playing Brawl Stars! In fact, the developer has just released a new update for Brawl Stars that comes with lots of new features and bug fixes.

Brawl Stars 27.269 Update

If you are a big fan of Brawl Stars, then we have some amazing news to share with you. As previously noted, a brand-new update is now available for the popular mobile game and it is rolling out via Supercell’s official OTA (over the air) channels.

The new update sports the 27.269 version number and the only thing that Brawl Stars fans need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes for the new update below:

New Progression

More rewards, clear progression and quests to speed up progress!

Brawl Pass with additional rewards, guaranteed Chromatic Brawler and exclusive cosmetics!

Welcome to the Bazaar

New Environment: Tara’s Bazaar.

New Skins.

New Maps.

More Features

Hot Zone returns temporarily!

Collect pins to express yourself in Chat and In-Game!

Additional bug fixes.

As we can see in the patch notes, the latest 27.269 update is a major release. The update is going to make the gameplay of Brawl Stores more fun and interesting, especially with the addition of new skins and rewards.

Highlight Brawl Stars Features

BATTLE IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES

– Gem Grab (3v3): Team up and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

– Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale style fight for survival. Collect power ups for your Brawler. Grab a friend or play solo – be the last Brawler standing in the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

– Bounty (3v3): Take out opponents to earn stars, but don’t let them pick you off. The squad with the most stars wins the match!

– Heist (3v3): Protect your team’s safe and try to crack open your opponents’. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemies treasure.

– Brawl Ball (3v3): It’s a whole new Brawl game! Show off your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the other team. There are no red cards here.

– Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

UNLOCK AND UPGRADE BRAWLERS

Collect and upgrade a variety of Brawlers with punishing SUPER abilities, level them up with power points, and collect unique skins.

BECOME THE STAR PLAYER

Climb the local and regional leaderboards to prove you’re the greatest Brawler of them all!

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

Look out for new Brawlers, skins, maps, special events and games modes in the future.

Key Features:

– Team up for real-time 3v3 battles against players from across the world

– A fast-paced multiplayer battle royale mode made for mobile

– Unlock and collect new, powerful Brawlers – each with a signature attack and SUPER ability

– New events and game modes daily

– Battle solo or co-op

– Climb to the top of the leaderboards in global and local rankings

– Join or start your own Club with fellow players to share tips and battle together

– Customize Brawlers with unlockable skins

– Player-designed maps offer challenging new terrain to master