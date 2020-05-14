Mario Kart Tour 2.1.0 Update – New Multiplayer Changes and Expert Challenges

Mario Kart Tour is one of the most fun games available for smartphones and there is no doubt about that! The game is available for free and it gives players the chance to race against up to seven other players while riding in a special vehicle.

What’s great about Mario Kart Tour is that despite being free to play, it’s still a premium game that benefits from full-fledged developer support. In fact, a new update that sports the 2.1.0 version number has just been made available for download.

Nintendo is making sure that the gameplay doesn’t ever get boring and the way that the game publisher is doing that is by constantly releasing software updates that introduce exciting features. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the “goodies” that the new update for Mario Kart Tour introduces.

Mario Kart Tour 2.1.0

The first thing that we want to highlight about Mario Kart Tour’s latest update is that it is available to all fans to download right now. The only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to have enough internal storage space.

Furthermore, we want to mention that eager Mario Kart Tour fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notification panels can always choose to manually download it. This can be done by downloading and installing the new 2.1.0 update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

In addition, APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources option” in their Settings panel.

What’s New?

Mario Kart Tour fans should be pleased to know that the new 2.1.0 update comes with lots of exciting features and rewards. The update focuses on making the gameplay more fun and it introduces a handful of important changes to the multiplayer mode. Check out the full patch notes below.

The Team Game rule has been added to multiplayer.

The Room Code feature has been added to the multiplayer.

Support for Expert Challenges has been added. These challenges will become available in future tours.

Support for the Coins Aplenty event has been added. This event will become available in future tours.

The issue preventing players from receiving a level-up reward when they advance to the next player level has been addressed.

Top 5 Features

Now that we have checked the improvements that the new update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top 5 features that Mario Kart Tour offers to Android and iOS fans.

■Multiplayer is on the way!

You can race against up to seven other players, whether they’re registered as in-game friends, nearby, or scattered around the world.

■ Mario Kart takes a world tour!

Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favorite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game!

■ Endless Mario Kart fun at your fingertips!

The Mario Kart series known and loved by many is ready to take the world by storm – one smart device at a time! With just one finger, you can steer and drift with ease and sling devastating items as you go for the gold in cups filled with new and classic Mario Kart courses.

■ Nab 1st place with items and Frenzy mode!

In Mario Kart Tour you have access to an arsenal of powerful items that can mix things up on the racetrack! Turn up the heat by activating the new Frenzy mode, which gives an unlimited supply of a certain item and makes you invincible! Make the most of the ensuing chaos, as Frenzy mode only lasts a short time!

■ Collect drivers, karts, badges, and more!

Earn Grand Stars by racing or fire off the featured pipe to receive more drivers, karts, and gliders! You can also proudly display badges, earned by completing certain challenges, next to your in-game name!