Brawl Stars 28.189 Update for Android Introduces New Area, Champions and Battle Pass Content

Supercell is one of the best mobile game publishers and there is no doubt about that, especially when considering that Supercell has amazing titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale under its belt. Another highly popular game that Supercell has recently launched is called Brawl Stars and it features a fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer and Battle Royale modes. The reason why Brawl Stars is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

What makes Supercell stand out when compared to other mobile game publishers is the constant stream of updates that it releases. Thanks to this, all of its games feature fresh and exciting content. The latest game to be updated is none other than Brawl Stars. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out what’s new.

Brawl Stars 28.189 Update

If you enjoy playing Brawl Stars with your friends, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day. The new update for Brawl Stars sports the 28.189 version number and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Brawl Stars fans who have a stable internet connection will receive it ASAP.

What’s New?

Check out the patch notes below:

New Environment: Super City

New PvE Game Mode: Super City Rampage

New Skins, Maps & more

New Chromatic Brawler: Surge!

2 Exclusive Skins!

Pins can now be used in-game

Extended Trophy Road

New Gadgets

Top Features

Now that we have checked out all the improvements and new features that the latest update for Brawl Stars introduces, let’s take a look at what are the top features that the mobile game has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

BATTLE IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES

– Gem Grab (3v3): Team up and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

– Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale style fight for survival. Collect power ups for your Brawler. Grab a friend or play solo – be the last Brawler standing in the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

– Brawl Ball (3v3): It’s a whole new Brawl game! Show off your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the other team. There are no red cards here.

– Bounty (3v3): Take out opponents to earn stars, but don’t let them pick you off. The squad with the most stars wins the match!

– Heist (3v3): Protect your team’s safe and try to crack open your opponents’. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemies treasure.

– Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

– Championship Challenge: Join Brawl Stars’ esports scene with in-game qualifiers!

UNLOCK AND UPGRADE BRAWLERS

Collect and upgrade a variety of Brawlers with powerful Super abilities, Star Powers and Gadgets! Level them up and collect unique skins.

BRAWL PASS

Complete quests, open Brawl Boxes, earn Gems, pins and an exclusive Brawl Pass skin! Fresh content every season.

BECOME THE STAR PLAYER

Climb the local and regional leaderboards to prove you’re the greatest Brawler of them all!

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

Look out for new Brawlers, skins, maps, special events and games modes in the future.

PLEASE NOTE! Brawl Stars is free to download and play, however, some game items can also be purchased for real money. If you don’t want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings. Also, under our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, you must be at least 9 years of age to play or download Brawl Stars.