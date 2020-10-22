Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0.1 Update is Now Available with Numerous Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.
Do you love playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? If that is the case, then we have some amazing news to share with you. Nintendo has released a brand-new update for the highly popular game and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans are eligible to download the update right away. Without any further ado, let’s check out what are the improvements that the update brings.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0.1 Update
As previously noted, the new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available to download via OTA channels. This means that the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network and enough free internal storage space on your device. Now, let’s go ahead and take a look at the full patch notes.
What’s New?
The update focuses on improving the overall gameplay experience of the game and it does that by introducing bug fixes. Here are the patch notes:
- Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the opposing fighter destroyed the block.
- Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the anvil created with a down air attack struck the opposing fighter.
- Fixed the issue where the opposing fighter would become uncontrollable when Steve/Alex hit them with a minecart in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where if Steve/Alex’s minecart bounced off the wall, it would not hit the opposing fighter.
- Fixed the issue where opposing fighters carried in Steve/Alex’s minecart would sometimes be warped to the original location where they were picked up.
- Fixed the issue where certain fighters could go through Steve/Alex’s block once KO’d.