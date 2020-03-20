Brawl Stars’ Biggest Update is Now Live – New Gadgets, Brawlers and More

Do you love playing Brawl Stars with your friends? If that is the case, then you should be pleased to know that Supercell has now released a major update for the mobile game. The update sports the 26.170 version number and it introduces so many features and game changes that it’s going to completely change the way everyone plays Brawl Stars.

The update is now rolling out via over the air channels to all Brawl Stars fans and we are advising everyone to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can access it. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes for the major update.

Full Patch Notes

New Brawler – Jacky! She works her jackhammer to shake up the ground and nearby enemies. Her Super pulls in nearby foes, leaving them in the dust!

Main Attack – Groundbreaker: Jacky hops on her Jackhammer to shake the ground all around. Enemies caught too close will get a pounding!

Super Ability – Holey Moley! Jacky drills a hole in the ground, pulling in foes. She is partially shielded during her Super.

Gadget – Speed boost: Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves faster!

Star Power 1: Reflects damage received back to enemies who are close to Jacky

Star Power 2: Passively reduces all incoming damage

New Brawler – Sprout! (Coming in April!)

New Skins!

Darryl Rework

Mascot Darryl – 80 Gems

PSG Shelly – 80 Gems

Dark Bunny Penny – 10 000 Star Points

College EMZ – 500 Star Points

April Skins!

Coach Dynamike – 150 Gems

Tanuki Jessie – 150 Gems

Horus Bo – 150 Gems

PSG Cup! Mar 19: Play this new challenge for rewards, glory, AND if you manage to get 9 wins, you’ll unlock PSG Shelly before anyone else!

This challenge will be available at 800+ total trophies and include Super Stadium, Pinball Dreams, and Galaxy Arena Brawl Ball maps.

Gadgets!! Each Brawler now has a unique gadget that unlocks an activated ability for the Brawler

Gadgets are found in Brawl Boxes and in the shop at Power Level 7 for each Brawler

Damage dealing gadgets do not charge Super (similar to Star Powers)

Power Play will not require gadgets to play

Friendly rooms have a setting to disable gadget use in the match

The Underdog System! This matchmaking improvement helps games with uneven Trophy amounts between teams.

Only in 3v3 modes and does not affect Solo/Duo showdown

Provides a bonus to gained trophies or a reduction to lost trophies when triggered

Status is shown when entering the match and also after the match

Underdog status is triggered when either of the two following conditions are met: Player is matched with two other players who are playing together in a team and have a 200 trophy difference between them in their Brawler scores Player is matched against an enemy team whose average Brawler trophies is 200+ trophies higher than the player’s team

Underdog bonus is not available when using Play Again

Event Rotation Changes

New and some returning maps have been added and the worst performing maps have been removed

Tickets have been removed from Brawl Boxes and the shop. In the next update, tickets will be removed completely. Use them while you can!

Increased the number of free tickets given in Robo Rumble and Big Game from 2 to 5

Supercell ID

SCID Friends support added in certain countries

Other

Safe Play – With safe accounts for younger players, we’re now offering Brawl Stars to players under the age of 13

Added 120Hz battle frame rate entries for more Asus ROG Phone II variants

Bug Fixes

Brawl Ball: On the ground effects such as Barley’s Super no longer deal damage after a goal is scored (the visual effect still remains)

Mortis: Fixed a bug which allowed Mortis to dash inside walls

8-BIT: Fixed a bug which prevented 8-BIT from using the main attack instantly after respawn in Solo Showdown

Balance Changes!

Carl

Tailspin damage reduced from 400 to 360 per swing

Max

Decreased Health from 3500 to 3400

Decreased Run n’ Gun efficiency by 17%

Mr. P

Increased Porter spawn delay from 2 seconds to 4 seconds

Sandy

Reduced Main Attack damage from 900 to 840

Reduced Rude Sands damage from 120 to 100

GADGETS