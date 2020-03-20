Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.2.2 Update – Faster Web Navigation Speed

The great thing about using Samsung’s smartphones other than their amazing hardware specs is the fact that you get access to a plethora of useful features and apps. The best example of this is none other than the Samsung Internet Browser which has just received a new update.

With that being said, today we are going to present everything there is to know about the new update so that all Samsung Internet Browser fans know what’s coming their way.

Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.2.2 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about Samsung Internet Browser’s latest update is the fact that it sports the 11.1.2.2 version number and that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Therefore, the only thing that fans of the mobile browser need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable internet network.

What’s New?

The question that all Samsung Internet Browser fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The answer is a bunch of “under the hood” software improvements that are taking the mobile browser’s performances to the next level.

The reason why these improvements are called “under the hood” is because even though you might not see them, you will definitely feel them.

The Chromium web engine of Samsung Internet Browser has been upgraded to M75 and this is going to speed up overall performances. The start-up time of the mobile browser is now quicker than usual and website animations will be slicker.

The APK Alternative

We also want to highlight the fact that the new update for Samsung Internet Browser can be alternatively downloaded in the form of APK. The acronym stands for “Android Package Kit” and it enables Samsung Internet Browser fans to manually download and install the update. This is possible only on Android-powered smartphones.