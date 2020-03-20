Yahoo Mail 6.5.3 Update – “Yahoo News Hub” is Now Live

Yahoo Mail is one of the world’s best apps when it comes to organizing emails and there is no doubt about that. After all, Yahoo Mail is used by tens of millions of people from all over the world and this lives as proof of how powerful Yahoo Mail really is. Nonetheless, the reason why the app is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a major update.

Yahoo Mail 6.5.3 Update

If you enjoy using Yahoo Mail on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of Yahoo Mail want to make sure that all users receive access to reliable news sources and this is why they are introducing a brand-new feature in the 6.5.3 update.

Introducing: News Hub

After installing the new 6.5.3 update, Yahoo Mail fans will soon notice that they can access a new health icon that is located at the top right of the inbox, next to the “Compose” button. After tapping on this icon, Yahoo Mail fans will be directed to the “Yahoo News Hub”.

The new feature gathers information about the Coronavirus outbreak and focuses on reliable sources that are known for avoiding “fake news” and “clickbait titles.” The reason why the developers of Yahoo Mail are doing this is because they want to make sure that everyone is informed on what’s going on with the pandemic.

The update also comes with improvements for notifications. Yahoo Mail fans will automatically receive the latest development and stories on the Coronavirus topic, curated directly by certified editors at Yahoo News.

Final Words

The fact that Yahoo Mail’s latest update aims to help inform people makes it a high-priority release. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys using the app to make sure to download the update as soon as possible.