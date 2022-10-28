Breaking Bad Characters Racing in Mario Kart Game Meme Trigger Unexpected Reaction

Let’s admit it: gamers have a wild imagination, and it doesn’t take too long for a person to become convinced by it. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul joining Mario Kart surely sounds like a utopia. The first two shows are as dark as they can be, but the tech world works in mysterious ways.

The two main characters from Breaking Bad, meaning Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, were both put by a fan in a Mario Kart race. Obviously, the fans loved the outcome, which means that it was a matter of time until the funny meme got expanded. Therefore, another Mario Kart race had Hank Schrader, Mike Ehrmantraut, Saul Goodman, Walter White, and Jesse Pinkman competing against each other.

Peter Gould likes the idea

Petter Gould, who is the producer and director of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, seems to be a fan of the idea of adding all those badass characters into Mario Kart races.

Mario is an undeniable icon for the gaming industry, and there are tons of games out there involving the character: over 200.

As for the famous Mario Kart games, there is a total of 14 of them. The series began 30 years ago, in 1992. Characters from other video games were added to Mario Kart as well, such as some belonging to The Legend of Zelda, Pac-Man, Splatoon, and more.

The first game of the Mario Kart series was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) console, a machine that’s based on 16 bits. Although most hardcore gamers nowadays are totally unimpressed by what a SNES console can do, the machine was definitely the bee’s knees back in the ’90s.

The first Super Mario game was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) back in the ’80s.