MTN NIN Code: Here’s How To Connect NIN to MTN SIM 2022

This article outlines the many different methods in which your National Identification Number (NIN) can be linked to your MTN line and is intended for readers who are searching for the MTN NIN Code.

The process of linking one’s SIM card to their National Identification Number (NIN) is now required in order to own a SIM card in Nigeria. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) made it plain what would happen if your National Identification Number (NIN) was not linked to your SIM card. They cautioned that existing SIM users who did not comply with the new policy would have their service immediately terminated. Despite this, new users are only permitted to use a SIM card that has been successfully registered and linked.

For the benefit of those who are likely unfamiliar with this concept, “NIN” is an acronym that stands for “National Identification Number.” This is a one-of-a-kind number consisting of 11 digits that is issued to every person in Nigeria who has properly applied for their National Identity Card.

Because of the increased volume of traffic created by the necessary linking of your NIN to your MTN, the procedure for registering for a NIN has been streamlined, and there are numerous stations in the area that may assist you in registering for a NIN. In point of fact, telecommunications providers have been given the green light to register customers who do not have a NIN in their possession.

How to get your MTN NIN number

However, if you have previously registered your phone with MTN but can’t remember your NIN, you can obtain it by dialing *346# straight on your phone. This will allow you to retrieve your NIN.

Link NIN on MTN with USSD Code

*785# is the MTN NIN Code for connecting, and it is only functional for MTN lines by themselves. If you already know your National Insurance Number (NIN), just follow the instructions below.

To link your National Identification Number (NIN) to your MTN account, dial *785 followed by your NIN number. After you have dialed the number, you will need to wait for a prompt text that will show that your NIN has been successfully entered.

Link NIN through MTN NIN Portal

Go to the online NIN portal for MTN.

Please include your first name, last name, middle name (if you have one), phone number, national identification number, and email address in the spaces provided.

After that, “submit.”

Link NIN on MTN via MyMTN App

You can download the MyMTN app from the Google Play Store or the App Store; if you already have it, you can ignore the prompt to download it again.

After launching the MyMTN app and logging in with your MTN number, you will arrive at a home screen that looks very similar to the one seen in the image below.

After clicking “Proceed,” provide your MTN number, Notification email address, and National Identification Number in the appropriate fields located on the following page.

After that, select the “Submit” option.

Connect your NIN to MTN with the NIMC MobileID app.

This technique is significantly different from the others because it requires you to download the NIMC program directly from the mobile app store on your device. This option is recommended if you want the most up-to-date features.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is in charge of developing, administering, and managing Mobile Web Services (MWS) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. This application was released in 2021 and exists to serve as a new suite of Personal Identity tokens and services. Mobile Web Services (MWS) is a very helpful application that was launched in 2021.

To get started: