God of War Ragnarök: When is the Game Coming for PC

God of War Ragnarök is expected to arrive in November for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. While Santa Monica Studio and Sony are working hard to bring the upcoming title to the gaming scene, another big question exists on the lips of the fans: will the game ever arrive as a PC version as well?

Comicbook speaks about a possible hint indicating that a PC version of the upcoming God of War game is indeed on its way. If the information is correct, the new God of War Ragnarok will land at a later date than the initial release.

The possible hint is placed on the official LinkedIn page of Jetpack Interactive, a company having experience in collaborating with Santa Monica for the PC port of God of War.

Here’s an overview of what players will have to experience in God of War Ragnarok:

“From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”

Considering that Sony is the publisher of God of War Ragnarok, it was expected that the game wouldn’t be compatible with any Xbox consoles. But even so, since both Microsoft and Sony released next-gen consoles back in late 2020 (Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, respectively), it wouldn’t be too absurd to expect the game to launch for Xbox consoles as well in the future. However, only time will tell for sure.