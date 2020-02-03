BSPlayer 3.06.220-20200202 Update – Lots of New Features for Media Playback!

BSPlayer is one of the best video players available for Android smartphones and tablets. Even though BSPlayer is free to download, this doesn’t mean that its services are not amazing, quite the opposite! The app is renowned in the Android community for providing users with access to lots of useful features such as hardware-accelerated video playback or automatic search subtitles for example. However, the feature that truly makes BSPlayer stand out is the full-fledged developer support that it receives.

Since the app benefits from full-fledged developer support, this means that its software is being constantly updated with improvements, bug fixes, and even new features. With that said, no one should be shocked or surprised to find out that a new update which sports the 3.06.220-20200202 version number is now available for download.

BSPlayer 3.06.220-20200202 Update

The latest update for BSPlayer is changing the app’s version number to 3.06.220-20200202 and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the update should pop up in the notifications panel of all BSPlayer users during the upcoming future. Now, let’s see which are the features and changes that the new update introduces.

What’s New?

added option to select default video format/aspect ratio (fill, best fit…)

added ‘Pan mode’, you can now pan/move (use two fingers) video when it’s zoomed

added option to enable/disable rendering into the cutout area

fixed file delete bug on LAN when using SMB2

fixed video stuttering with some devices and Bluetooth headphones

fixed problem with subtitle download in some cases only the first subtitle was always downloaded

stability improvements and bug fixes

Final Words

As we can clearly see in the patch notes listed above, the new update for BSPlayer comes with lots of new features and improvements. This is why we are advising all BSPlayer fans to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can download the update as soon as possible.