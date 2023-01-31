By 2024, Apple May Introduce A Foldable iPad

Apple has not yet joined the race to provide foldable screens on its handsets, in contrast to the majority of Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It has been rumored that the firm is hard at work on a foldable iPhone that might be released by the end of this year. However, we have very little information about the gadget itself other than the size of its folding display. While we anxiously anticipate Apple’s announcement of its first foldable smartphone, a fresh rumor says that the Cupertino-based tech titan is already hard at work on another foldable product.

Thus, I'm taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, believes that the firm is working on a foldable iPad that might reach store shelves as early as next year. In a series of tweets that were posted not so long ago, Kuo made the assertion that Apple would not announce any new iPad in the next 9-12 months since the much awaited iPad mini update is expected to enter mass production in the first quarter of 24. It has been stated that a new iPad mini would be released with a foldable iPad in the next year. This will result in an increase in shipments and an improvement in the product mix.

Kuo predicts that the foldable iPad would include a carbon fiber kickstand, despite the fact that there is currently very little information available regarding the device. Because it will be the first iPad to have a built-in kickstand, it will be an even more convenient device for viewing media content. According to recent reports, the polishing and bonding for the carbon fiber kickstand would be supplied by a company called Anjie Technology, which is situated in China and manufactures electrical components.

It’s expected that Apple’s in-house M series system-on-chip will power the foldable iPad. However, at this time we are unable to confirm that information. In the coming months, we anticipate finding out more information on the foldable iPad, and we will keep you updated as soon as we get any new information.