‘Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Blade of Vengeance’ Has a Release Date and a New Trailer

“Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Blade of Vengeance” is ready to take the gaming world by storm, and it’s coming to a PlayStation near you! This upcoming game is a true feast for the eyes and a sensory overload of epic proportions. Think of it as the lovechild of anime and video games, born to bring sword fighting to the masses.

Imagine wielding your very own virtual katana and slicing through the air with grace and power. You’ll feel like a samurai warrior, ready to take on all comers and defend your honor. The graphics are so stunning you’ll forget that you’re not actually in feudal Japan.

Release Date: February 21

A fresh trailer teaches us a lot more about the game, and you are free to watch it below:

Obviously, you need a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 4 to run the upcoming game when it launches on February 21. You also have the chance to pre-order the game on February 17, which would grant you Early Access. The chances are practically nonexistent that you’ll get to run Like a Dragon on a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 2 console, not to mention the very first PlayStation machine that came out in 1994.

But this isn’t just your average sword-fighting game. “Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Blade of Vengeance” brings a whole new level of intensity to the table. With an anime vibe, you’ll be treated to over-the-top animations and special effects that are sure to make your eyes pop. You’ll feel like you’re part of a high-stakes action movie with all the drama and excitement you can handle.

So get ready to strap in and sharpen your blades because “Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Blade of Vengeance” is coming to PlayStation consoles soon, and it’s set to be the ultimate anime-infused, sword-fighting adventure of the year!