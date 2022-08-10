Call of Duty Removes Content As Response to Plagiarism Accusation

Call of Duty seems to be embracing fantasy stuff more than ever lately. Players are waiting to see the legendary Terminator in a new DLC for Call of Duty: Warzone. But in case you’re a fan of fluffy dogs willing to shoot everything with a machine gun, you must know that the Samoyed dog breed was also supposed to land as a new skin in a future update for the free-to-play battle royale game.

According to Polygon, developer Raven Software decided to remove from the website images that were referring to the Loyal Samoyed cosmetic. The decision came as a response to a plagiarism accusation coming from concept artist Sail Lin. The man claims that his “Samoye Medical” character was plagiarized by Activision and Raven Software.

The artist wrote:

“Even though I am also a COD player, I am very disappointed to see my work being plagiarized by a big company like Activision in this way, “I have reached out to Activision for an explanation and/or compensation, and hopefully the situation will be settled soon. As an individual artist, I can only do so much, and I have to speak out about this to stop thins like this happening again in the future.”

Activision said to Polygon in a statement:

“We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation. We love the Loyal Samoyed, but regrettably we erred in our process and have removed this imagery from the game. We apologize for the misstep.”

You can get a lot of chances to play Call of Duty: Warzone, as the free-to-play title is available on plenty of platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

If you’re willing to run Call of Duty: Warzone on a PC, you must keep in mind that you’ll need a graphics card that’s at least as capable as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 1650, or AMD Radeon HD 7950.