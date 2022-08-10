Windows 11 build 22000.856 Grants Access to the Start Menu Once Again

After Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11 build 25174 a few days ago, we already have news about what build 22000.856 has in store for those who use Microsoft’s latest OS.

According to XDA, Windows 11 build 22000.856 gives users the possibility to open the Start menu once again. That’s pretty much the only significant change that the update brings for Windows 11. The new update is part of Patch Tuesday of August 2022, and it’s already being rolled out by Microsoft. This means that keeping your laptop connected to the internet should be enough for the update to land.

It was frustrating for some Windows 11 users when they concluded that they couldn’t open the Start Menu anymore.

It also needs to be said that Windows 11 build 22000.856 also includes everything included in the rollout of the cumulative update that came out in the second half of July.

Back in June, Microsoft stopped access to downloading both Windows 10 and Windows 11 for those netizens who live in Russia. Surely you’ve already guessed what the reason behind the move can be: the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. In the tech world, many similar bans were inflicted on people from Russia by various companies as a response to the country’s decision to invade Ukraine back in February.

Windows 11 came out last year in early October, and one of its most notable new functionalities is the integration of Android apps into the Windows app store.