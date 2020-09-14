Candy Crush Jelly Saga 2.49.33 Update – New PvP Features are Now Live!

A brand-new update is rolling out for Candy Crush Jelly Saga! The update introduces lots of exciting features and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. That’s not all. We are also going to present a detailed guide on how to download the update and also take a look at the features that Candy Crush Jelly Saga offers to Android fans.

Candy Crush Jelly Saga 2.49.33 Update

Candy Crush Jelly Saga fans should be pleased to know that the new update is an OTA (over the air) release. Thanks to this, all fans of the mobile game who use an Android-powered smartphone are eligible to download it right away. The only requirements other than the Android operating system are to have access to Wi-Fi and enough internal storage space.

There is also a faster alternative way to download the update. Candy Crush Jelly Saga fans can sideload the new update by manually downloading and installing in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, APK releases are compatible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

“Get ready for a jellylicious update! New sweet levels and graphics are coming your way! Also, you will soon be able to challenge friends around the world to an exciting Jelly Duel in our Player vs Player feature. Watch out for more updates coming soon” said the developers of the mobile game in the patch notes.

With that said, the new update is going to introduce a bundle of PvP focused features that are going to make the gameplay feel more exciting than ever. Therefore, we are advising all Candy Crush Jelly Saga fans to make sure to get the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

> Over 3000 Jellylicious Levels

> Real Time VS mode

> Boss Modes

> Marvelous game modes including: Spread the Jelly & Release the Pufflers

> Tasty Color Bomb Lollipop booster

> Mesmerizing new Candies

> Dreamy new treetop world and a host of quirky characters led by the Jelly Queen and her stooges.

> Easy and fun to play, yet challenging to fully master