WhatsApp 2.20.200.5 Beta Update – Animated Stickers, Support for QR Codes and Much More!

With almost two billion active users, it should come as no surprise to find out that the developers who are in charge of WhatsApp are always looking for new ways to take the app’s performances to the next level. This is why enrolling the beta program for WhatsApp is a great idea. You will always be among the first ones to get access to the latest updates and more importantly, you will get to test experimental features.

A brand-new update that sports the 2.20.200.5 beta version number is now available for download. Today we are going to check out all the improvements that it brings, but not just that. We are also going to take a look at the best features that WhatsApp offers.

WhatsApp 2.20.200.5 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to note about WhatsApp’s latest update is that as its version number implies, the only ones who can download it right now are beta users. Don’t worry if you are not enrolled in the beta program because everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is accepted. The only requirement is to provide the developers with feedback in case you spot a glitch or bug.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be wondering right now is what’s new? Well, let’s go ahead and take a look at the patch notes:

WhatsApp now supports animated stickers. You can find the first set of new animated packs in the sticker store.

Added support for QR codes so you can quickly add contacts and businesses without typing in a phone number. Tap the ‘QR’ icon in Settings to get started.

When you’re in a group video call, you can now press and hold to maximize a participant’s video.

Top Features

As previously mentioned, we are also going to check out the top features that helped make WhatsApp one of the world’s most downloaded apps. Here they are:

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.