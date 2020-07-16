Castle Clash: Guild Royale 1.7.81 Update – New Epic Battle Mode, Epic Heroes and Much More!

If you are looking for a fun mobile game that will keep you busy during boring times, then you can’t go wrong with Castle Clash: Guild Royale. What makes this game stand out from all the other titles that are available on the Google Play Store is the fact that it provides players with a fun gameplay experience that is updated with fresh content on a regular basis. In fact, a new update has just been made available for download.

Castle Clash: Guild Royale 1.7.81 Update

The latest update for Castle Clash: Guild Royale sports the 1.7.8 version number and the developers have released it earlier this morning. Castle Clash: Guild Royale fans should be pleased to know that the update is rolling out via official over the air channels. Therefore, the only thing that fans need to do in order to access the update is to find a stable Wi-Fi network and to stay keep their smartphones connect to it.

What’s New?

The question that all Castle Clash: Guild Royale fans must be asking right now is what’s new. Check out all the new features and software improvements in the list below:

New game mode: Epic Battle.

New Epic Heroes.

New Enchantment: Energy Surge.

Narcia: War Era improvements.

Challenge a Warden adjustments.

Quests reward adjustments.

Adjusted the difficulty of some Mastermind Dungeon stages.

Title Pack reward adjustments. (Can collect again)

Final Words

As we can see from the patch notes listed above, the new update for Castle Clash: Guild Royale introduces lots of new features that are making the gameplay more exciting. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys playing Castle Clash: Guild Royale to make sure to get their hands on the new update as soon as possible. We also want to mention that the update comes with a bundle of bug fixes.