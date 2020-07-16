Google Duo 94.0.320985853.DR94_RC03 Update – Group Calls Increased to 12 Participants

One of the best things about using an Android-powered smartphone is getting access to all of Google’s apps and features. Google Duo is the best example of that. This is a video calling app that rivals none other than Apple’s Face Time. The reason why Google Duo is making headlines on our website today is because the developers who are in charge of it have just published a major update. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the improvements that the update introduces.

Google Duo 94.0.320985853.DR94_RC03 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about Google Duo’s latest update is that it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. The update sports the 94.0.320985853.DR94_RC03 version number and all Android fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to download it right away.

Eager Google Duo fans should be pleased to know that there is a faster alternative way to access the update. The developers have also published the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This makes it possible for all Google Duo fans to manually download and install the update.

However, we want to highlight that APK updates are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones. Not just that, but the “Unknown Sources” option needs to be enabled in order to be compatible with APK releases.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the new update introduces to the mobile version of Google Duo: