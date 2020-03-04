Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Surprise Launch on Android and iOS

If you loved the Netflix TV show “Castlevania”, then we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers who created the original Castlevania game that launched more than a decade ago have decided to create a special version of the game and to launch it on Android and iOS. The game is called Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and it gives people the chance to play thee genre-defining side-scrolling action-RPG classic.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The game is now available to download on Android and iOS, and it is priced at $2.99. What’s great about Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is that since this is a classic game, then it should come as no surprise that it doesn’t include any in-game purchases. This is a breath of fresh air in comparison with all other mobile games that create an entire marketing plan around cosmetic items and boosts that players can purchase in-game.

From the looks of it, the mobile version of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night seems to be based on the PSP and PS4 versions of the game. To make things even better, the game features support for external controllers, achievements and also a new “continue feature”. In addition, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is available in the following languages: English, Japanese, German, French, Italian and Spanish.

Final Words

The last thing that we want to mention about Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is that this is one of the best games ever made. The game was created by writer/director/producer Koji “Iga” Igarashi and it was the original title to make side-scrolling games popular. This is why giving Castlevania: Symphony of the Night a chance is definitely worth it, especially if you are a fan of the Netflix TV Series and you want to see the inspiration behind the show.