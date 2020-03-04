Google Chrome 80.0.3987.132 Update – Access the Latest Improvements

Google Chrome holds the title of being the most popular browser in the world on both mobile and desktop. The reason behind this is that Chrome is equipped with a plethora of features that make it so much easier for users to surf the web and find the information that they need. Not just that, but since Google is the company that is directly in charge of Chrome, then it should come as no surprise that the mobile browser is updated on a regular basis with software improvements.

Google Chrome 80.0.3987.132 Update

Google’s browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a major update. The update is rolling out via Google’s official OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only thing that Chrome fans need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notifications panel.

Furthermore, the new update is changing Chrome’s version number to 80.0.3987.132 and it aims to improve the overall stability and performances of the browser. This is why the new update is categorized as a “high-priority release”. Now that we have covered Chrome’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that the browser offers.

Top Features

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.