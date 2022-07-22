iPhone 14 Release Date: New Report Brings Good News

It’s only a matter of time until the iPhone 14 lineup hits the market. Apple’s next flagship should arrive about two months from now, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Obviously, the Cupertino-based tech giant is collaborating with other companies to make all those fancy and powerful components. Mr. Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputed Apple analyst and leakster, reveals that the supply issues that the company’s partners are facing shouldn’t have a negative impact on the release date of the upcoming iPhone, according to 9to5Mac.

Kuo was also crystal clear in a tweet, saying:

“I’ve learned that recently some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues, but it should have a limited impact on the coming mass production of the iPhone 14 because other suppliers can fill the supply gap.”

Regardless of when the new iPhone 14 flagship is coming out, you should definitely expect to invest a considerable amount of money if you want to get your hands on one of the devices. For instance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max version is expected to cost $1199. We all have to admit that it’s indeed a high amount, even if we’re talking about a smartphone.

The Pro Max model will have enough processing power and speeds thanks to the implementation of the new A16 Bionic chipset. This processor will surely make a good team with the 8 gigs of RAM and 1TB of storage space. Last but not least, we have to mention the existence of the enormous 6.7-inches AMOLED screen.

All of the iPhone 14 models are expected to deserve their future reputation as flagships, and Apple has done a pretty good job each year with its main iPhones.

Would you be willing to use either one of Apple’s iPhone 14 models when they come out?