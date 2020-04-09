Clash of Clans 13.180.10 Update – Enhanced Gameplay Stability and Other Improvements

Clash of Clans is one of the first mobile games to surpass the one million players threshold and this is all thanks to the fact that it offers a fun gameplay experience. The “secret” behind the game’s success is that Supercell, the developer in charge of Clash of Clans, is constantly releasing software updates. These updates introduce new features, balance changes and bug fixes.

If you love playing Clash of Clans on your Android-powered, smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. Supercell has published a brand-new update and it comes with a bunch of “goodies” that are making the gameplay of Clash of Clans that much better.

Clash of Clans 13.180.10 Update

The latest update for Clash of Clans is available to download via direct OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 13.180.10 version number. Since the update is available via OTA channels, then this means that all Clash of Clans fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi will receive it today.

We want to mention that there is an alternative way to access the update. The latest 13.180.10 update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, APK releases are compatible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their Settings panel.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Some Clash of Clans fans might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t come with any exciting features or important game balance changes but luckily, the update makes up for that by introducing bug fixes.

The bug fixes are patching various issues that impacted the game’s software stability. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore and Clash of Clans will run smoother than ever. This is why all fans of the game are advised to download it as soon as possible.