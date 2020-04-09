Netflix 7.52.0 build 19 34798 Beta for Android is Now Available for Download

Now that everyone is staying in their homes due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Netflix has seen a huge spike in subscribers. Tens of millions of people are relying on Netflix to keep themselves entertained by watching interesting shows during these strange times.

The developers who are in charge of the streaming platform want to make sure that everything is running at peak-level performances and they have released a brand-new update.

The latest update for Netflix is targeting the Android version of the app and it sports the 7.52.0 build 19 34798 Beta version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. With that said, let’s get into it.

Netflix 7.52.0 build 19 34798 Beta for Android

What better way to start off the day other than to receive a major update for your favorite app? Netflix fans who enjoy using the Android version of the app to stream award-winning shows should be pleased to know that a new update is coming their way.

As previously noted, the latest update for Netflix is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the update is available for all Netflix users. The reason behind that is that this is a beta release.

The Beta Program

If you want to make sure that you are always first in line to access all of Netflix’s updates, then you should consider joining the beta program. Luckily, the only requirement to join the beta program is to use an Android-powered smartphone and to provide the developers with feedback.

What’s New?

The new update introduces a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are improving the overall software stability of the app. Therefore, the chances of Netflix randomly shutting down or lagging are much lower than usual.