Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle 1.0.302 Update – New Chaos Ember Hero and More!

Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle is a super fun mobile game that is known for always providing players with fresh content and exciting features that they can enjoy. The way that the game does that is by constantly introducing new software updates.

In fact, the reason why Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and cover everything there is to know about it.

Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle 1.0.302 Update

As previously noted, Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle has just received a new update. The software release is changing Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle’s version number to 1.0.302 and we are advising everyone who enjoys playing the mobile game to download it as soon possible.

The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle fans are eligible to download it just by keeping their Android-powered smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s see what are the improvements that the new update introduces.

What’s New?

Here are the full patch notes:

New Hero: Chaos Ember

New Hero Costume: Ambrosia: Mistress of Magic and Tidal Guardian: Bushido Guardian

New Event: Toy Catcher

Various bug fixes (Practice Run, etc.)

After the maintenance, reward mail lost due to having more than 200 pieces of mail can be recovered if mail is deleted within 7 days to make space for it. The reward mail will be permanently lost if you take longer than 7 days.

Conclusion

The new hero called Chaos Ember is an amazing addition to Clash of Lords: 2 Guild Castle and there is no doubt about that. Players are going to have something new to do and the skills that this hero brings will give players the chance to create new strategies.