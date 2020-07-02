SHAREit 5.5.68 Update – The User Interface is More Friendly

What better way to start the day other than to receive a new update for your favorite app? If you enjoy using SHAREit to transfer files to your friends and family members, then we have some amazing news to share with you.

The developers who are in charge of SHAREit are always looking for new ways to take the app’s performances to the next level and they are doing this by releasing software updates. A new one has just arrived!

The latest update available for SHAREit sports the 5.5.68 version number and according to the patch notes, it focuses on making the user interface more friendly. This is great news because it can sometimes be difficult to access all of SHAREit’s features.

SHAREit 5.5.68 Update

As previously noted, the latest update available for SHAREit sports the 5.5.68 version number. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) and we are advising all fans of the app to get it as soon as possible. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a closer look at the patch notes.

What’s New?

Here is the full patch for SHAREit’s new 5.5.68 update:

The sender and receiver pages have been redesigned to be more user-friendly!

Optimized playback experience.

Top Features

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share