Zoom Cloud Meetings 5.1.28573.0629 Update – Search Enhancements-Android

The popularity of Zoom skyrocketed during the global pandemic and thanks to this, the developers who are in charge of the cloud-based chatting app have started releasing software updates on a regular basis.

The developers want to make sure that the app’s software stability is always improving and they are introducing bug fixes and performance enhancements with every new software release. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that a brand-new update has just arrived for Zoom.

Zoom Cloud Meetings 5.1.28573.0629 Update

The latest update for Zoom sports the 5.1.28573.0629 build number and it is now rolling out to the Android version of the app. The great thing about this new update is that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all Android smartphone users who have installed Zoom are eligible to get it.

There is also an alternative way of downloading the update. The developers have published it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this makes it possible for users to manually download and install it. However, this type of update is difficult to install since they require the “Unknown Sources” option to be enabled.

What’s New?

Check out the list below to see all the improvements that the new update for Zoom introduces to Android smartphones:

External Contact Invitation Privacy Disclosure

Push notifications for file downloads

Search enhancements-Android

Italian and Vietnamese language support

Minor bug fixes

Conclusion

In conclusion, the latest 5.1.28573.0629 update for Zoom is a high-priority update. Therefore we are advising all Zoom fans to make sure to download the new update as soon as possible, especially since it is an OTA release and the only thing that users are required to do in order to be eligible is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.