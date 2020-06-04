Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle – New Hero and New Event

Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle is a highly popular mobile and this all thanks to the fact that it gives players a fun gameplay experience. Another amazing thing about this game is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers are always rolling out updates that introduce new content that keeps the gameplay fresh and exciting. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle 1.0.301 Update

The latest update available for Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle is rolling out via over the air channels and all Android fans can download it right now. The only thing that fans of the mobile game need to do in order to make themselves eligible to access the update is to simply keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Alternatively, the update is also available to download in the form of APK. This is a special update format and the acronym stands for “Android Package Kit”. Therefore, this type of update can only be installed on Android devices.

What’s New?

New Hero: Chaos Ember

New Hero Costume: Ambrosia: Mistress of Magic and Tidal Guardian: Bushido Guardian

New Event: Toy Catcher

Various bug fixes (Practice Run, etc.)

After the maintenance, reward mail lost due to having more than 200 pieces of mail can be recovered if mail is deleted within 7 days to make space for it. The reward mail will be permanently lost if you take longer than 7 days.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the most important feature that the new update introduces is Chaos Ember. This is a new hero that is going to give players access to powerful skills that will help them defeat their foes in battle. Not just that, but the addition of the new Toy Catcher event is also exciting.