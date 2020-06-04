Google Chrome 83.0.4103.96 Update for Android – Security Improvements and More!

Do you love using Google Chrome to surf the web from your smartphone? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because Chrome’s developers have released a brand-new update and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the improvements that the new update brings.

Google Chrome 83.0.4103.96 Update for Android

One of the best things about using Chrome is the fact that you receive access to a constant stream of software updates. The latest one is changing the mobile browser’s version number to 83.0.4103.96 and as previously noted, it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

If the update is not popping up in your notifications panel, then you should be pleased to know that there is a way to manually trigger it. Access Chrome’s Google Play Store page and then tap on the “Updates” option. The app store will automatically search for the latest software release and download it.

What’s New?

Google puts a high price on the security of its users and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a shock to find out that the new update focuses on improving the overall security of the mobile browser. The way that the update does that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues and patching security exploits.

The Best Google Chrome Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Chrome, let’s go ahead and take a look at the best features that it offers.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.