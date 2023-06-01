“Classified: France ’44,” a WW2 Strategy Game, Has a Trailer – Watch NOW

If we take a look back at history, we can easily find out that France played a pretty important role during the Second World War.

For instance, let’s remind ourselves about the German Occupation! Early in the war, in 1940, Germany launched a swift military campaign against France. Despite the initial resistance of the French army, the German forces achieved victory and occupied the northern and western parts of France. The southern region, known as Vichy France, was established as a collaborationist regime under Marshal Philippe Pétain.

It was only a matter of time before France’s participation in the Second World War would be recreated in video games. That’s why we should take a good look at what “Classified: France ’44” has to offer!

No release date has been revealed so far

The upcoming “Classified: France ’44” WWII game doesn’t have a release date yet, but we can already learn a lot about it through its trailer:

In the upcoming war game, you’ll get to embark on an exhilarating adventure of life and death, where you’ll assume the leadership of an exceptional squad of Allied operatives during the tumultuous period of Nazi-controlled France.

The action takes place just before the decisive D-Day. As you navigate the treacherous landscape, you’ll have to face the formidable German war apparatus head-on, and orchestrate audacious raids deep within enemy-held territories.

While no system requirements to play the game on the PC have been revealed just yet, there’s no use losing hope, as they will certainly appear sooner or later. All we know at this point is that the game won’t work on any operating system below Windows 10, and that’s nothing to blame, however. You can barely find a video game nowadays that still works on Windows 7.

Will your strategic prowess and daring exploits prove sufficient to secure the ultimate triumph of the Allied forces in “Classified: France ’44”?